Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. 6,548,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,629,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

