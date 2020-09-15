Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. 6,548,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,629,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
