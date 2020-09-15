Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 507,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,399,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,041,000 after buying an additional 940,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

DOC stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,427. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

