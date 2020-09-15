Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 4,377 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. 3,293,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

