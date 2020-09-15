Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Takes Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.32. The company had a trading volume of 986,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.96. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

