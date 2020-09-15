Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 203,546 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.19% of CME Group worth $108,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.06.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.10. 1,479,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.12. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

