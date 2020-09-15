Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 246,317 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.06% of Icon worth $186,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.38. 156,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

