Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,231 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.85% of Generac worth $141,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $46,000.

GNRC traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $187.11. The company had a trading volume of 393,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,668. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $194.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.31.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,970 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

