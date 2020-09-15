Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,843,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,083 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $175,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of American Express by 74.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,331 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. 3,620,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

