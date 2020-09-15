Ninety One UK Ltd Has $424.74 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,981 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Mastercard worth $424,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10,250.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 34,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 678,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.25.

Shares of MA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.14. 2,395,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $339.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.26 and its 200 day moving average is $293.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

