Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG remained flat at $$138.63 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,535. The stock has a market cap of $345.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

