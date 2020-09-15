Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,361 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,767 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Electronic Arts worth $274,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,308 shares of company stock worth $43,745,504 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,287. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.