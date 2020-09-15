Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 847,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,761 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $112,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.62. 4,079,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,265. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

