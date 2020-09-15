Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $672.20 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $672,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.21.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.50. 52,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

