Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,589,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 333,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Danaher worth $634,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.91. 40,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,939. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

