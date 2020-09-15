Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

