PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $136,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $135.62. 2,779,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,264. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

