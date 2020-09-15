PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,526,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567,574 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $560,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 23,506,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,306,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

