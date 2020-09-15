PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of 3M worth $374,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $20,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,166,000 after buying an additional 82,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.37. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

