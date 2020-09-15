PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $288.24 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Coca-Cola worth $288,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3,741.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 384,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 374,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,666,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

NYSE KO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,830,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

