PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $347.94 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,926,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 573,723 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $347,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 18,414,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,663,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.