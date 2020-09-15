PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $516.17 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $516,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. 3,842,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071,316. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

