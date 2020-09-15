PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,907 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $533,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,607,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. 4,256,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,061. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

