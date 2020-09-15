PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,665,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611,059 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pfizer worth $512,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,786,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,486,289. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

