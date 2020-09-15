PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,715 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,280,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $377,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $307.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.63 and a 200-day moving average of $288.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.