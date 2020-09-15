PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 406,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,289,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $407,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 8,892,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.