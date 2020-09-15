PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,494 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $614,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

