POA (POA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298,337.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $298,337.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

About POA

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,450,307 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

