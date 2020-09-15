PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $34,615.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.21 or 0.04282528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.