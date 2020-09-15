Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659,882 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,926,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $588,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $138.55. The company had a trading volume of 170,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,884. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.