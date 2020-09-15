Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.23. 1,467,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

