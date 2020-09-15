Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

9/15/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/14/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to a record 248 Mt in fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, it expects to produce 244-253 Mt of iron ore. The recent surge in iron and copper prices holds promise. Its strong cash flow and focus on lowering debt will fuel growth. Efforts to make operations more efficient on the back of smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain will bolster margins. The consensus estimate for earnings for the current fiscal year has thus undergone positive revisions lately. The company plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals backed by demand from steel makers and is also likely to divest mature oil and gas assets. BHP Group has six major projects under development in petroleum, copper, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

9/14/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2020 – BHP Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/10/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/24/2020 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/18/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/29/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP’s iron ore production improved 4% year over year to a record 248 Mt in fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, the company expects to produce between 244 and 253 Mt of iron ore. For fiscal 2021, the mid-point of company’s guidance range for iron ore and metallurgical coat reflect no change over fiscal 2020. Nickel and metallurgical coal production is anticipated to increase year over year in fiscal 2021 while copper and petroleum production are likely to decline. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases shrouds an uncertainty over the outlook. Nevertheless, the company’s strong cash flow and focus on lowering debt will help it sail through these turbulent times. The recent surge in iron and copper prices also bodes well. It has six major projects under development in petroleum, copper, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long haul.”

7/24/2020 – BHP Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/22/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,915. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BHP Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

