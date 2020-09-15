Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $98,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 674,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

