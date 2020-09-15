salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,240 shares of company stock worth $166,017,682. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

