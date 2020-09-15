salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.63. 256,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,822. The company has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $2,735,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,068,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,483,947,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,240 shares of company stock worth $166,017,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

