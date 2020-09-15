Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $305.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.39 million and the lowest is $287.59 million. Seattle Genetics posted sales of $213.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.37.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $343,520.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,686 shares of company stock worth $30,481,004. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,162. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.87. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $187.99.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.