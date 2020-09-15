Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,837 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.51. The stock had a trading volume of 204,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.98. The company has a market capitalization of $302.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

