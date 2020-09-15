Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,560 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after buying an additional 102,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 1,671,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,206,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

