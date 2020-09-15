Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 160,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. 905,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,002,463. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

