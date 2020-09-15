Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 148,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,454,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,720,000 after acquiring an additional 129,288 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.07. 466,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,101,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of -212.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

