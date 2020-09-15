Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,537.76. 60,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,963. The company has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,550.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.92. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

