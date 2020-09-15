S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,888 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $357.20. The company had a trading volume of 779,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,990. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.81 and its 200 day moving average is $310.37. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.