Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.76 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.85) and the lowest is ($3.50). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 309.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($7.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 287,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,908,710. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit