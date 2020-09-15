Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.85) and the lowest is ($3.50). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 309.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($7.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 287,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,908,710. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

