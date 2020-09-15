Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.31. 423,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

