Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,387 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $195,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,029,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,180,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $445.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

