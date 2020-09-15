Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 392,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 160.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 954.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 217,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 834.7% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 50,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,242,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.