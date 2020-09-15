Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,265 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $30,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

FIS stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,855.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.