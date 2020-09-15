Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,787.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,367. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,801.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,600.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.52.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

