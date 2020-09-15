Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE:PG remained flat at $$138.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,535. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.