Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $45.59 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 73,950 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 454,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 381,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,443,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $250.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.