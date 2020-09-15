Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,474. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

